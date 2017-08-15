Josh Groban Will Be a Singing Guest Star on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

As if musical theater nerds needed another reason to watch Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, star and creator Rachel Bloom announced on Instagram today that Josh Groban will be making a guest appearance in the the third season. Fresh off his run in Broadway’s Tony-winning Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Groban’s crystal clear tenor voice should be warmed up and ready to make Rachel Bunch (and moms watching at home) swoon. According to Entertainment Weekly, Groban will play “a mysterious and helpful stranger who will sing in the show.” So, maybe he’ll be the West Covina counterpart to Patti LuPone’s rabbi? Follow up idea — and we’re just spitballing here — maybe Groban, LuPone, and Tovah Feldshuh all share a number? Please?
