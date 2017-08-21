Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

After 15 years, the Joss Whedon fan site Whedonesque is shutting down. In a statement to users, the owners said they would close the site’s comment threads and turn it into a read-only site. While there was no direct mention of it, Whedonesque’s announcement comes the day after The Wrap published an essay from Joss Whedon’s ex-wife Kai Cole accusing the writer and director of “hypocrisy” and of conducting several affairs with other women while purporting to be a feminist role model. In the comment thread below Whedonesque’s announcement, site co-owner Caroline van Oosten de Boer said she has “been toying with closing down the site for various reasons for the last five years or so.” On Twitter, she also tweeted about Cole’s essay. In the comments, Simon, another admin, noted that “this isn’t the time or place to bash Kai or Joss or anyone else. It never was. As for us, we’ve had our time in the sun. It’s been good.” But for die-hard fans, all is not lost: Whedonesque plans to maintain its Twitter account for the time being.