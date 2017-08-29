Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

The Most Aggressively TJ Miller Excerpts From His Passionate Yelp Reviews

“I ate the food and I didn’t get disease, rather I felt vigorously virile and ready to take on the meter maid!”

7:33 p.m.

Kathy Griffin Is Very Much Not Sorry Anymore For That Trump Photo

Despite losing friends over the scandal, the comedian says she is ready to speak out against the President again.

6:09 p.m.

The World Clown Association Blames It for Giving Clowns a Bad Rap

Thanks for nothing, Pennywise.

5:43 p.m.

How Justin Bieber’s Swollen Balls Got a Hospital Employee Fired

*Eyes emoji*

5:25 p.m.

Matthew Weiner’s New Show Will Be Made by a Dream Team of Mad Men Alums

We can be sure that Isabelle Huppert will look amazing.

4:27 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Is Breaking Streaming Records

It beat Psy’s “Gentleman” for the most-streamed video in a single day.

4:21 p.m.

A Theory That Perfectly Explains Taylor Swifts ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Does this insane music video make sense if it were all the dream of a dying person?

3:27 p.m.

A History of Donald Trump’s Obsession With TV Ratings

He’s been creating alternative ratings facts for years.

2:39 p.m.

Everything We Know About American Horror Story: Cult So Far

The seventh season of the show involves clowns, bees, and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

2:30 p.m.

A Trove of Alexander Hamilton’s Papers Are Now Online; Most of Them Do Not Rhyme

Time to peruse all you want.

2:03 p.m.

Game of Thrones Director Jeremy Podeswa on Filming That Gigantic Season Finale

“In the end, it’s not a man’s world. It’s a woman’s world on the show.”

1:27 p.m.

Ed Westwick Re-creates His Chuck Bass Magic With New Series White Gold

This time, we get to hear his British accent.

1:20 p.m.

Spoon’s Britt Daniel on the 10th Anniversary of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga

“I wrote to the Merge people and said, ‘This is a damn good record.’”

12:12 p.m.

Liam Neeson Brings Down The President in The Trailer for This Deep Throat Biopic

Curious timing for an informant biopic.

12:04 p.m.

Your Guide to All of the Bands in Twin Peaks

The old Roadhouse is a musical epicenter.

11:47 a.m.

Coldplay Wrote a Country Song for Houston and the Victims of Hurricane Harvey

The band said this is the only time they’ll perform it.

11:42 a.m.

The Plot Isn’t the Point on the Star-Studded Podcast Homecoming

Though it’s billed as a psychological thriller, Homecoming is a podcast that thrives on the talent of its actors’ conversations, not its plot.

10:53 a.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: September 2017

See you later, Freddy Krueger.

10:30 a.m.

The Great British Bake Off Is Back — But Is It Still Good?

A superfan weighs in on some big changes for the show that essentially defines British culture.

10:19 a.m.

Game of Thrones’ Liam Cunningham on the Dragonpit Summit, and Davos’s Sex Appeal

“Listen, I’d love to be like Davos. I aspire to be that man.”