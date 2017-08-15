Justin Simien is best known for writing, directing, and creating both the movie and TV series Dear White People. But for his next project, he will take his talents as a satirist to the horror genre with Bad Hair. As Deadline reports, the movie will be set in 1989 and focus on a young woman looking to climb the ladder in the high-pressure, image-obsessed world of music television. To get the right look, she springs for a brand-new weave, which could end up doing more harm than good when she realizes the hair might have its own agenda. Simien told Deadline, “This will be both a love letter to black women and a critique of the cultural forces our society puts them through.” It also sounds like Idle Hands but with social commentary, which can only mean a great time.
Comments