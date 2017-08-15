Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix

Justin Simien is best known for writing, directing, and creating both the movie and TV series Dear White People. But for his next project, he will take his talents as a satirist to the horror genre with Bad Hair. As Deadline reports, the movie will be set in 1989, and focus on a young woman looking to climb the ladder in the high pressure, image-obsessed world of music television. To get the right look, she springs for a brand new weave, which could end up doing more harm than good when she realizes the hair might be working with its own agenda. Simien told Deadline, “This will be both a love letter to black women and a critique of the cultural forces our society puts them through.” It also sounds like Idle Hands but with social commentary, which can only mean a great time.