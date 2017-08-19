So, What Role Did Justin Theroux Audition for on Friends?

Photo: C Flanigan/Getty Images

In today’s ah, what could’ve been news, Justin Theroux — hubby of Jennifer Aniston, talented Leftovers actor, great spokesperson for the sweatpants industry — revealed that he had the opportunity to audition for a role in a little sitcom called Friends, but he passed it up in favor of some beauty sleep. “I didn’t bother [showing up],” he told Mister Porter’s Journal about the audition. “I slept in that day. I wouldn’t have been prepared for [the fame].” For all of the hip Hollywood followers out there, that’s means, yes, Theroux could’ve met his future wife in a professional capacity before 2012’s Wanderlust, but that’s not what we’re aiming for with this little write-up. Instead, we ask the following: What role would he have played? Think broadly here. We have ten years to cover. Chandler’s crazy roommate Eddie? Parker, Phoebe’s relentlessly optimistic boyfriend? Monica’s rich beau, Pete? TAG? Or maybe he was being considered for one of the three leading gents, owing to that “fame” comment. We may never know.