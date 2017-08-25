Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Quote Titanic to Each Other, Like Dorks

Photo: twentieth century

Oscars aside, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are just a bunch of nerds like the rest of us. In a Glamour UK cover story, Winslet offered a peek inside the pair’s never-let-go (except for that one time) friendship, revealing that they’re both just dorks who do dorky things like quote lines from their insanely popular movie to each other. “You don’t even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much,” Winslet said. “We found ourselves saying to each other, ‘Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?’ I’m not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we’re very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny.”

Legally, anyone can quote from Titanic whenever they like. But what do Kate and Leo tell each other? Does she say “I’m flying, Jack” when she’s calling from a plane? Does he make jokes about being a “gutter rat”? Have they sung “My Heart Will Go On” together at karaoke? Kate, please stop sending Leo Snapchats of yourself throwing valuable jewelry into the ocean for the sake of the bit.