Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Orphan Black Recap: Wake Up, Meathead

The show’s penultimate episode is a celebration of its bang-up ensemble.

Yesterday at 10:53 p.m.

Marred by Controversy, Detroit Is Off to a Sluggish Start at the Box Office

Was the movie hurt commercially by an intensifying backlash?

Yesterday at 9:13 p.m.

House of Cards Actor Michael Kelly Really Wants to Play Stephen Miller on SNL

From one corrupt White House adviser to another.

Yesterday at 8:01 p.m.

NBC’s Revival Ideas Keep Getting Rejected by Aaron Sorkin, Tina Fey, and Others

Aaron Sorkin: “Some day I’d love to revisit [The West Wing], but it’s not going to happen right now.”

Yesterday at 6:51 p.m.

Caitlyn Jenner Apologizes for Wearing MAGA Hat

If you’d like to know why Jenner wore a MAGA hat, allow her to provide a lengthy, rather strange explanation.

Yesterday at 2:52 p.m.

Tina Fey to Boss Around a Bunch of Newsroom Staffers in Great News

For seven episodes!

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale and Donald Glover Win Big at This Year’s TCA Awards

Don’t worry, Big Little Lies got some love, too.

Yesterday at 11:56 a.m.

Anthony Scaramucci’s Time in the White House May Soon Be Turned Into a Movie

Yeah, we’d watch it.

Yesterday at 11:46 a.m.

Death Wish Trailer: Bruce Willis Goes on a Killing Spree to Avenge His Family

His wish is one of death.

Yesterday at 10:56 a.m.

Baby Driver Has Found Itself in the Middle of a Musical Lawsuit

How oddly fitting.

Yesterday at 10:04 a.m.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Finally Gets the Impersonation Treatment She Deserves

“I like you because you’re the white one.”

Yesterday at 9:21 a.m.

The New Great British Bake Off Trailer: What in the World Is Going on Here?

This is one way to market a show.

8/4/2017 at 11:00 p.m.

GBBO Winner Candice Brown on What the Auditioning and Filming Process Is Like

“You get exactly the time they give you. If they say two hours, they say two hours. Right down to the second.”

8/4/2017 at 10:59 p.m.

Robert Pattinson Was ‘Joking’ About That Sex Act With a Dog in Good Time

His story on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “spiraled out of control.”

8/4/2017 at 10:00 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show Recap: Je Ne Sais Cake

Mel and Sue to break out their Franglish and their Pepé Le Pew accents.

8/4/2017 at 9:43 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Noticed That Donald Trump Is on a 17-Day Vacation

While the president’s away, the renovators will play keep out.

8/4/2017 at 8:38 p.m.

This Is Us Is No Longer an Emmy Nominee for Best Contemporary Costumes

It came down to a rule technicality.

8/4/2017 at 7:45 p.m.

Neil Young Is Making an Archive of Almost Every Song He’s Ever Recorded

You’ll listen to it via his Xstream streaming service, obviously.

8/4/2017 at 6:23 p.m.

All the GIFs You Need From Jay-Z’s Friends Parody Video for ‘Moonlight’

They’ve got the coordinated umbrella opening down.

8/4/2017 at 5:38 p.m.

Jay-Z’s New Video Stars Issa Rae, Jerrod Carmichael in a Black Friends Parody

Issa Rae, Jerrod Carmichael, Lil Rel, Tessa Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, Lakeith Stanfield, and Hannibal Buress are all there.