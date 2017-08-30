Photo: Getty Images

You ever hear of a new movie that sounds so amazing that you think you may be dreaming, because it was pretty much tailor-made to your interests? That’s how I’m feeling, since it was announced that Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have reunited to star in a romantic comedy called Destination Wedding. Former Mad About You writer and executive producer Victor Levin, who is responsible for this cinematic glory, could just have them flirtatiously reading the phone book to each other and I would be satisfied. But they’ll be doing more than that.

Destination Wedding centers on Reeves and Ryder playing “two miserable and unpleasant wedding guests who develop a mutual affection despite themselves over the course of the weekend event,” Variety reports. This is, of course, not the first time Reeves and Ryder have worked together. They starred in Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula, whose 25th anniversary is coming up in November; they also teamed up for Richard Linklater’s 2006 Philip K. Dick adaptation A Scanner Darkly. But Destination Wedding sounds like the film Reeves and Ryder fans deserve, and plus, Hollywood is in desperate need of more romantic comedies pairing actors with great chemistry.