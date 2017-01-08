Latest News from Vulture

28 seconds ago

David Lynch or Some Random People on YouTube: Who Shot Nine Inch Nails Better?

The answer may surprise you.

2:18 p.m.

How Will Varys Die on Game of Thrones?

Melisandre predicted that he’ll die in Westeros. The only question is, how?

2:00 p.m.

What’s New on Amazon: August 2017

Say hello to The Tick and Comrade Detective.

1:59 p.m.

Amazon Is Developing Its Own Alternate-History Series Called Black America

What if Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama had been given over as reparations?

1:21 p.m.

Director Robert Woodruff Remembers Sam Shepard

“Those gifts don’t arrive that often.”

1:16 p.m.

Kelela Has Arrived to Snatch the Song of the Summer From Everyone’s Grip

Who turned on the heat?

1:06 p.m.

Author Jenny Zhang on China, Family, Class, and Sour Heart

The book tackles the complicated subject of growing up Chinese in America.

1:00 p.m.

What’s New on HBO: August 2017

Jackie, The Ring, Adaptation, and more.

12:19 p.m.

Your Guide to All of the Bands in Twin Peaks

The old Roadhouse is a musical epicenter.

12:15 p.m.

All the Sexual-Tension GIFs You Need From the Call Me by Your Name Trailer

Longing so intense, we had to GIF it.

12:14 p.m.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are About to Hit a Milestone

It’s all about longevity.

12:00 p.m.

Exclusive: Watch the Call Me by Your Name Trailer

It’s a romantic first look at the Sundance sensation starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet.

12:00 p.m.

What’s New on Hulu: August 2017

Ali, Better Things, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, and more.

12:00 p.m.

Why Dystopian Movies Look So Much Like Our World

The fantasies of visionary filmmakers can be astonishingly earthbound.

11:47 a.m.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Guide to Screen Chemistry With Renner, Plaza, and Bettany

The star divulges the secret to her sparks with Jeremy Renner, Aubrey Plaza, and Paul Bettany.

11:03 a.m.

Late Night Had an Absolute Field Day With Anthony Scaramucci’s Abrupt Firing

“Anthony Scaramucci, we hardly knew-cci.”

10:55 a.m.

David Fincher’s Mindhunter Trailer: Even Serial Killers Need to Vent Sometimes

Coming to Netflix October 13.

10:30 a.m.

The 8 Best Comics to Read in August

From blues musicians to superhero escape artists.

10:11 a.m.

The Bachelorette Reunion Confronts Racism, Somehow Still Lets Lee Off the Hook

Lee had a chance to answer for his racist tweets.

10:00 a.m.

William Gibson Has a Theory About Our Cultural Obsession With Dystopias

“Fantasies of staving off the end of the world are fairly benign fantasies of increased agency.”