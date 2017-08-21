Kesha’s Rainbow Debuts at Number One on Billboard 200

If you were somewhere praying for the success of Kesha’s new album, your prayers have been answered. Billboard reports that Rainbow has debuted at number one on their Billboard 200 album chart. The album’s debut week was the second highest week for an album by a female artist in 2017, topped only by Katy Perry’s Witness. Rainbow is Kesha’s second number one album, following in the footsteps of her first album Animal, which dropped in January 2010. Rainbow pulled in 116,000 equivalent album units during its first week, though if Billboard counted the number of times you watched that video of fans reacting to that whistle note as album sales, the number would easily be in the high billions.
