8:45 p.m.

Denver Judge Throws Out Former DJ David Mueller’s Lawsuit Against Taylor Swift

Mueller’s legal team could not provide sufficient evidence that Swift got him fired.

8:10 p.m.

Kid Rock’s Potential Senate Run Is Starting to Get Some Republican Support

Now get in the pit and try to kiss some babies.

5:51 p.m.

Everything We Know About How Bachelor in Paradise Will Address Its Scandal

It’s going to be interesting.

5:45 p.m.

Lupita Nyong’o Is Captivating in the New Video for Jay-Z’s ‘MaNyfaCedGod’

The 4:44 video game stays strong.

4:25 p.m.

How Atomic Blonde’s Brutal 7-Minute Staircase Fight Was Shot

Director David Leitch walks us through what it took to pull off the complex set piece.

4:03 p.m.

The Trip to Spain Offers a Feast of Laughs and Introspection

The movie plays like it’s no big deal — a throwaway — but it’s consistently funny.

2:29 p.m.

Dean Unglert Should Be the Next Bachelor

Deanie Baby is the best The Bachelor has to offer.

1:40 p.m.

Gypsy Is Dead; Long Live the Cover of ‘Gypsy’ Stevie Nicks Did for Gypsy

The Naomi Watts psychological drama only lasted one season.

1:05 p.m.

Who’s Going to Die on Game of Thrones This Year? The Season-7 Halftime Report

Let’s make some new predictions.

12:51 p.m.

Georgia Official Calls for Criminal Investigation Into R. Kelly ‘Sex Cult’

New evidence has allegedly been uncovered.

12:47 p.m.

SoundCloud Saved at the Last Minute by New Funding Round

Your tracks are safe, for now.

12:23 p.m.

Glass Castle’s Director on Why Woody Harrelson Cried When He Met Jeannette Walls

“She’s so open, it makes you want to open yourself up and be like, ‘I’m also a hurting person!’”

11:42 a.m.

Kesha’s Rainbow Finally Exists, But What Does It Actually Sound Like?

The artist has reemerged, grizzled, raw, and as talented as ever.

11:25 a.m.

Jeannette Walls on The Glass Castle and Covering Trump in the 1990s

“It was genuinely fascinating to watch the man operate.”

10:48 a.m.

After Atypical, Keir Gilchrist Is Done Playing Teenagers

“I often get sent the sweet, innocent high-school kid who’s in love with the girl. I’m pretty over it.”

10:41 a.m.

Twin Peaks x Vulture: A Random Nightmare

▶️ The cast of Twin Peaks — including Kyle McLachlan and Naomi Watts — created this short film with Vulture in the spirit of the series.

10:30 a.m.

Can Anyone in Westeros Beat Arya Stark in a Sword Fight?

Arya beat Brienne, but could she defeat the Mountain?

10:28 a.m.

What Claudia O’Doherty of Netflix’s ‘Love’ Can’t Live Without

“Skin care–wise, I like things that seem like they could be prescribed by a doctor and are gentle enough for a burn victim.”

10:08 a.m.

Annabelle: Creation Proves Slower Isn’t Always Better in Horror

That doesn’t mean the jump scares won’t still floor you.

10:04 a.m.

The Complete History of Kesha’s Fight Against Dr. Luke

With Kesha’s first album since her sexual-assault lawsuit out now, how did we get here?