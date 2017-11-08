Kid Rock’s Potential Senate Run Is Starting to Get Some Republican Support

He’s already got the midnight glancer and chicks with beepers vote on lock. While Kid Rock, real name Robert James Ritchie, typically flies a flag saying “Chillin’ the Most,” some Republicans seem prepared to help him switch it out for the red, white and blue. According to Politico, the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC, formed during last year’s election season and backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, expressed interest in supporting the “Bawitdaba” singer’s potential Senate Run. “We’d be actually very interested in his candidacy,” the super PAC’s president Steven Law said on C-SPAN on Friday. “I certainly wouldn’t count him out.” Law also certainly wouldn’t be the first person to warn against underestimating Ritchie’s odds of success in a race against incumbent Michigan Democrat Senator Debbie Stabenow next year. “The truth of the matter is that he’s done a lot in his home state philanthropically, he’s a pretty smart guy, he thinks about policy and he’s a shrewd businessman,” continued Law. “If you’re watching, Kid, we hope you run.” So at this point, the only real question seems to be, will Kid Rock 2018 hat merch also come in fedora?
