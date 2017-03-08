Kidd Creole of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five Arrested for Murder

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Nathaniel “Kidd Creole” Glover, a founding member of the iconic hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, was charged on Wednesday for fatally stabbing a homeless man in New York City, reports the New York Times. Police say that Glover got in an argument with the other man late Tuesday night in Midtown Manhattan and proceeded to repeatedly stab the man in the torso. Detectives identified Glover through surveillance cameras and arrested Glover the following evening, charging him with second-degree murder.

Joseph Saddler (a.k.a. Grandmaster Flash), Robert Keith “Keef Cowboy” Wiggins, Nathaniel Glover and his brother, Melvin “Melle Mel” Glover, first teamed up in the mid 1970s. Considered to be one of the first rap groups, their work together influenced hip-hop for decades. In 2007, Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.