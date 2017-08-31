Kim Kardashian Thinks North West Would Make a Better President Than Trump

Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Forget Kanye 2020, Kim Kardashian is ready for a younger West to assume the presidency and she’s convinced that that administration could begin now. In a cover story for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Kardashian has offered her assessment of Donald Trump’s first months in office and found that a different child could prove superior. “Not the president now,” she said when asked who should have the power that comes with being commander-in-chief. “Anyone can run the U.S. better. My daughter would be better.”

“We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing,” she continued. “Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic. It’s really scary, the world that we’re living in now. And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency you just don’t feel safe any more.”

Now, though North West may be but little (she’s 4), she is fierce and seemingly fit for the job. She’s already media trained, having given her first presidential interview in which we learned she has impeccable music taste, loves cheese, and has LGBTQ pride even if she doesn’t know it yet (her favorite color is “rainbow,” folks). And, unlike certain heads of state, we know she isn’t interested in photo ops or nepotism. One could argue she’s already the first daughter. If her father really runs in 2020 — who knows which party or which policies he’d support — he’s going to need proper counsel. May we kindly request that Kim start priming North for a political career in 2020? By that point, North will be 7 and wiser than us all. Nori for Veep!