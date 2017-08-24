Thirty years after they served in Vietnam, three old friends are reconvening: It’s 2003, and old buddies Doc, Sal, and Richard (Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, and Laurence Fishburne, respectively) are reuniting to help Doc bury his son, a Marine killed in Iraq. Instead of Arlington, the guys opt for a road trip up to New Hampshire. Richard Linklater directed the movie, which will premiere at opening night of the New York Film Festival. See it in theaters this November.