Richard Linklater Directed a Steve Carell–Bryan Cranston–Laurence Fishburne Buddy Dramedy

Thirty years after they served in Vietnam, three old friends are reconvening: It’s 2003, and old buddies Doc, Sal, and Richard (Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, and Laurence Fishburne, respectively) are reuniting to help Doc bury his son, a Marine killed in Iraq. Instead of Arlington, the guys opt for a road trip up to New Hampshire. Richard Linklater directed the movie, which will premiere at opening night of the New York Film Festival. See it in theaters this November.

Last Flag Flying Trailer: Richard Linklater’s Buddy Dramedy

