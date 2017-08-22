Latest News from Vulture

9:50 p.m.

Laverne Cox and Beyoncé Are Collaborating on the Mystery Project of Your Dreams

Details are scarce, but we’ve got high hopes.

9:01 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: Uncomfortable Conversations

“Chasing Waterfalls” is a emotional family drama at its best.

8:27 p.m.

Thomas Meehan, Tony-Winning Writer of Annie and Hairspray, Dead at 88

Meehan wrote the book for several Broadway musicals including The Producers, Cry Baby and Elf.

7:50 p.m.

Marcia Clark Developing A Crime Series For ABC That Sounds A Lot Like Her Life

It will be about a prosecutor who is destroyed by the media during the trial of the century.

7:21 p.m.

Martin Scorsese and Todd Phillips Are Developing A Joker Origin Story Movie

No, this one is not for Jared Leto.

6:47 p.m.

Noah Galvin and Taylor Trensch Will Replace Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen

Galvin will perform from November 21 until Trensch starts performances mid-January.

5:45 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Season-7 Finale Has a Curious Episode Title

It’s gotta involve Jon and Dany.

5:08 p.m.

Kevin Can Wait Producer Explains Why They’ll Kill Off Kevin’s Wife

They wanted Kevin to learn how to be a single parent.

5:07 p.m.

What All These Clues Tell Us About Taylor Swift’s New Album

For starters, the new single is reportedly out Friday.

4:20 p.m.

Bad News: Michael K. Williams Cut From Han Solo Star Wars Spinoff

He was going to play a half-human, half-animal character.

4:12 p.m.

Billy Joel Silently Protested Nazis by Wearing the Star of David Onstage

A quiet response to the surge of white-nationalist activity across the country.

4:02 p.m.

Breaking Down Guardians of the Galaxy 2’s Complicated Escape From the Elector

▶️ Director James Gunn discusses the movie’s hardest scene to shoot.

3:56 p.m.

14 Lingering Questions We Have About From Justin to Kelly

We interrogate Kelly Clarkson’s auspicious cinematic debut, sprung from a simpler time.

3:26 p.m.

AHS: Cult Trailer: Sarah Paulson Gets Terrorized by Trump’s Clown-Filled America

Paulson and Evan Peters have two dramatically different reactions to Election Night 2016.

3:02 p.m.

The Hellboy Reboot Already Has a Whitewashing Controversy on Its Hands

The character is the grandson of a WWII-era Japanese Imperial assassin.

2:53 p.m.

Has Taylor Swift Been Watching Game of Thrones?

That dragon-snake thing actually says a lot about how Taylor Swift might be spending her free time.

2:30 p.m.

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Do Their Best, Most Grumbly Ned Stark Voices

It’s not literal carpool karaoke Carpool Karaoke, but it’s fun.

2:14 p.m.

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About ‘Despacito’

It’s on track to become one of the biggest songs of all time. Here’s where it came from.

2:14 p.m.

Carly Rae Jepsen on Her Relationship With Fame — and That New Album

“The ultimate thing for me is caring about leaving something good after I die.”

1:56 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Recap: The War of the Roses

It’s hard to know what’s real and what’s not this season.