Laverne Cox and Beyoncé Are Collaborating on the Mystery Project of Your Dreams

After meeting for the first time at the Grammys, Laverne Cox and Beyoncé are working together on a new project. The Orange is the New Black actress revealed the upcoming collaboration on Access Hollywood, telling the hosts, “I’m like, does she pick out her biggest fans ever and work with her? It’s pretty amazing.” Though she didn’t let on to the nature of the team-up, we expect with the outspoken trans right activist and Queen Bey on board, it’ll probably inspire empowering memes and hot takes for weeks after its released. In an Instagram post, Cox promised more details on September 6.
