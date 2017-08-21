Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Now that LCD Soundsystem has officially reunited, frontman James Murphy has been looking back with bemused fondness at what had previously been the group’s final concert in 2011. Frustrated by the show promoter’s lack of faith in the band’s ability to fill the venue without a massive opener (specifically, of all people, Big Boi), Murphy says he pulled the trigger on breaking up the band. “Behind that idea was the promoters’ belief that we just weren’t going to sell any tickets unless there [was] some extra element,” he told Vulture. “So I got mad on the phone with them about it. I was like, “Well, how about it’s our last fucking show?” And I hung up the phone. Then I was like, ‘I guess that’ll be our last show then.’” In an interview with the New York Times published yesterday, Murphy made his decision-making process even more black-and-white. “My theory was, if I make it our last show, we’ll sell it out in two weeks,” he said. “It wasn’t a total lark, but it was a bit larky.”

Subsequently, fans and critics took his explanation to mean LCD Soundsystem literally broke up to fill MSG. The band’s guitarist, Al Doyle, (also of Hot Chip) took to Twitter this evening to make it clear that the group’s break up was not, as some have assumed, a gimmick to sell out tickets. As he points out, ending a creative, career-defining endeavor to sell out a venue would be pretty silly. Instead, says Doyle, “the motivation was to make the show something incredible, something singular, strange and unrepeatable. Which it remains, I think.” In the end, the reasons behind the band’s temporary dissolution remain something of a mystery even to its members. “Even for me, it’s not been fully answered, & I don’t necessarily need it to be. But I do need y’all to know it wasn’t to grub ticket money,” Doyle says of Murphy’s decision. And if the band ever really did need to fill a massive venue again… LCD Soundsystem and Big Boi would been an undeniable double bill.

Few things first… music journalism is mostly about whatever gets you excited & involved. Whatever makes you fired up enough to give a shit. — al doyle (@aldoyletweets) August 21, 2017

But it’s an angle. It doesn’t really matter. It’s a tool to sell you something: the story. In this case, a story based on a story. — al doyle (@aldoyletweets) August 21, 2017

But thirdly, some of this shit REALLY matters. Because we’re humans who are invested in heroes we admire & we care why they do what they do. — al doyle (@aldoyletweets) August 21, 2017

Full disclosure: I didn’t know the MSG promoter story, but I was very much around when these decisions were being made. — al doyle (@aldoyletweets) August 21, 2017

But once the decision is made, it’s a bit of a leap to say the *motivation* behind ending the band is to sell more tickets. — al doyle (@aldoyletweets) August 21, 2017

No; the motivation was to make the show something incredible, something singular, strange and unrepeatable. Which it remains, I think. — al doyle (@aldoyletweets) August 21, 2017

If you’d have bought a ticket for a thousand dollars and arrived by helicopter you’d have *made* more money than any of us on that show. — al doyle (@aldoyletweets) August 21, 2017

So then it becomes about whether you think it was a 6 year con to raise our profile down the line after faking our own death. — al doyle (@aldoyletweets) August 21, 2017

Plus, we’re talking about people’s professional livelihoods. That was my job, and it ended. I didn’t think I was getting it back. — al doyle (@aldoyletweets) August 21, 2017