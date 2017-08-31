Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

With just a couple days to go before the September 1 release of American Dream, LCD Soundsystem’s first album since 2010’s This Is Happening, the band dropped, “pulse (v.1),” a new song that will not be appearing on the upcoming record. The instrumental 13-minute-plus single might not include James Murphy’s singing, but the electronic build is unmistakably LCD. Previously this summer the group marked the end of their long hiatus with tracks that are on the new album: “American Dream,” “Tonite,” and “Call the Police.”