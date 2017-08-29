You know how this one ends. In Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House, Liam Neeson plays the FBI agent who helped Woodward and Bernstein break the Watergate scandal for the Washington Post. Curious timing for an informant biopic, given our current POTUS? Probably. But Neeson has a particular set of skills. Skills he has acquired over a very long FBI career. Skills that make him a nightmare for wayward presidents. This Mark Felt biopic will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and open in select cities September 29.