By

Tags:

Liam Neeson Has a Particular Set of Skills, Mostly Saving Democracy in This Deep Throat Biopic

You know how this one ends. In Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House, Liam Neeson plays the FBI agent who helped Woodward and Bernstein break the Watergate scandal for the Washington Post. Curious timing for an informant biopic, given our current POTUS? Probably. But Neeson has a particular set of skills. Skills he has acquired over a very long FBI career. Skills that make him a nightmare for wayward presidents. This Mark Felt biopic will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and open in select cities September 29.

Liam Neeson Has Particular Set of Skills in Mark Felt Movie

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.