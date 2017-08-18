Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Jon Stewart on Trump: ‘Everybody Who Is a Nazi Sure Does Seem to Like Him’

John Mayer and Hannibal Buress also showed up as surprise guests.

20 mins ago

Meek Mill Arrested After NYPD Catches Him Riding Dirt Bikes on Instagram

You never know whose Instagram the NYPD is following.

9:08 a.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and James Corden Stop Traffic With Hair and Their Wigs

Yes, they do, ahem, let the sunshine in.

9:00 a.m.

The Defenders Series-Premiere Recap: Don’t Call Them Heroes

If you expect to see Marvel’s street-level heroes team up in this episode, prepare to be disappointed.

8:30 a.m.

A Tribute to the Truly Bungled Release of Tulip Fever

Has there ever been a film as enjoyably cursed as Tulip Fever?

8:00 a.m.

Protest Art: What Is It Good For?

Digging through the Whitney’s archive of resistance.

2:24 a.m.

Patty Jenkins Reportedly Closing a Deal to Direct Wonder Woman 2

The director was reportedly holding out for a much, much bigger payday.

12:46 a.m.

Miley Cyrus Sings to a Puppet and Rides a Gravitron in ‘Younger Now’ Music Video

“What goes up must come down.”

Yesterday at 11:16 p.m.

Tina Fey Stress-Eats a Cake After Talking About Trump in Weekend Update Return

Dealing with political frustration has never been so tasty.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Zoo Recap: The Mile-High Club

Boy, Zoo really likes its cliff-hangers.

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

Seth Meyers Says Trump Is Turning Every Republican Into Gollum

Meyers’s impression is less Gollum and more Gilbert Gottfried.

Yesterday at 7:16 p.m.

Cary Fukunaga’s Netflix Series Maniac Welcomes Justin Theroux

He will guest-star alongside Jonah Hill and Emma Stone.

Yesterday at 6:37 p.m.

Did The Bachelor Creator Just Subtweet Peter Kraus?

Don’t hold out hope for the fan favorite to be the next Bachelor.

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

Brand New’s Fifth Studio Album, Science Fiction, Is Out Right Now (Yes, Now!)

It’s the band’s first studio album since 2009.

Yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

MoviePass Is Attempting to Disrupt Hollywood — Will it Succeed?

MoviePass is counting on the idea that exhibitors, faced with fleeing audiences and a seemingly flawed business model, are panicking.

Yesterday at 5:16 p.m.

What, Exactly, Would a Stephen Daldry Obi-Wan Movie Look Like?

Obi-Wan (Jacob Tremblay) grows up on a planet comprised entirely of suburbs. His mother (Julianne Moore, weeping) hates her life.

Yesterday at 5:12 p.m.

Marvel’s The Defenders Is a Pretty Grim Slog

The most cringeworthy parts of this superhero team-up are drawn directly from Iron Fist.

Yesterday at 4:55 p.m.

Glenn Close to Star in Paramount’s Sunset Boulevard Musical Movie

Ryan Murphy has reportedly flatly denied his involvement.

Yesterday at 4:40 p.m.

A Beginner’s Guide to Marvel’s The Defenders

From Jessica Jones and Luke Cage to Daredevil and Iron Fist, here’s everything worth knowing about The Defenders.

Yesterday at 4:31 p.m.

These Australians Are Here to Scare the Hell Out of You

Four of Australia’s on-the-rise horror directors on brutality, reaching American audiences, and why Australia can “drive people toward madness.”