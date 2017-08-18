Hollywood commuters: If a group of people in wigs led by two strange men danced in front of you at an intersection recently, now you know why. After performing Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, and Grease on a crosswalk, James Corden gets political with Hair, and recruits Lin-Manuel Miranda to help out and wear a whole lot of wigs. By the time they get to “Let the Sunshine In,” Miranda and Corden really commit to stripping down, and baring it all for the drivers stopped at the red light. And they say Los Angeles has no culture!
