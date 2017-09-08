Linkin Park Has Earned 11 New Platinum Certifications

Following the death of lead singer Chester Bennington, sales of Linkin Park’s music have surged. At the end of last week, the band earned 11 new platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America. Some songs, like “Leave Out All the Rest” and “One Step Closer,” were christened at the 1 million mark for the first time, while others, like “In the End” and “Bleed It Out,” reached multiplatinum status. Streams of Linkin Park’s music also soared higher, with The Fader reporting that their digital spins have increased 288 percent since news of Bennington’s suicide on July 20.
