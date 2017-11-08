Lupita Nyong’o Is Captivating in the New Video for Jay-Z’s ‘MaNyfaCedGod’

Does a music video need anything more than Lupita Nyong’o doing interpretive dance to be beautiful and effective? The answer is no! It certainly does not! Much like the video for “Adnis” became visual poetry just by filming a mostly shirtless Mahershala Ali shadow-boxing in black and white, “MaNyfaCedGod” also lets its star do all the work. The videos from 4:44 have so far featured solo appearances by Nyong’o and Ali, with Jerrod Carmichael, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Lakeith Stanfield, Lil Rel, and Tessa Thompson appearing in “Moonlight,” the fantastic flip of the show Friends. So who’s next? Will the rest of Lupita’s Black Panther cast show up in the next one and dare the internet to keep functioning after? Let’s hope Jay dares us all to find out.
