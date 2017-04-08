Latest News from Vulture

26 mins ago

The Best Movies of 2017 (So Far)

Including Get Out, Baby Driver, and The Beguiled.

12:25 p.m.

How to Dress for Dystopia, According to 3 Costume Designers

Utility is key.

12:14 p.m.

What Adam Scott Can’t Live Without

A backpack with all the pockets, and the gold standard of patterned socks.

12:02 p.m.

The Eternal, Childlike Wonder of Kyle Mooney

Running around Philadelphia’s science museum with the SNL and Brigsby Bear star.

11:34 a.m.

Mario Cantone’s Scaramucci Bids Farewell to Trump With a Smooch

Mooch, we barely knew ye.

11:26 a.m.

Chris Cornell’s Daughter Beautifully Sang ‘Hallelujah’ in Memory of Her Dad

Try not to get too teary.

11:22 a.m.

The Dark Tower Is Not That Terrible — But It Does Feel Like a Copy of a Copy

The fantasy epic, a handy target for everything derivative and dull-witted in the sci-fi–fantasy genre, feels wan and bloodless.

11:18 a.m.

Chester Bennington Collaborators Downplay Connection to Chris Cornell’s Suicide

“It’s kindling, but the fire was already burning.”

11:08 a.m.

Step Is a Moving Story of the Triumph of Education

The tear-jerking Sundance hit is most instructive in its moments of joy.

10:52 a.m.

HBO Confirms Latest Game of Thrones Episode Leak Not Connected to Hack

“This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action.”

10:26 a.m.

Robert Pattinson Almost Performed a Sex Act on a Dog for His New Movie Good Time

The scene was deleted.

10:15 a.m.

See the Wet Hot American Summer Cast Then, Then, and 10 Years Later

The times change, but the faces are (mostly) the same.

9:55 a.m.

8 Dystopian TV Shows and Movies That Explore Race

From Night of the Living Dead to Westworld.

9:42 a.m.

I’m Rooting for the Lannisters

Because Lannisters have more fun.

9:38 a.m.

Halle Berry on Adrien Brody’s Oscars Kiss: ‘What the F*ck Is Happening?’

“No, that was not planned. I knew nothing about it.”

9:30 a.m.

Why Don’t Dystopias Know How to Talk About Race?

Dystopian science fiction seeks to imagine humanity’s future, but misses something important that shapes our lives.

9:00 a.m.

Alyssa Milano on Joining Wet Hot, ’90s Nostalgia, and Ted Cruz

“Every single pop-culture hit that they could possibly do from that era, they found a way to incorporate it.”

9:00 a.m.

Columbus Director Kogonada on Giving John Cho Space to Show Off

“That’s one of the things I’m wrestling with — what does diversity look like in filmmaking?”

6:00 a.m.

The Star of Patti Cake$ Proves She’s Got Bars in This Exclusive Clip

She just needs to get out of “Dirty Jersey” so she can live her dreams.

1:05 a.m.

Seth Meyers Says Trump Might Think a Grand Jury Is Just a ‘Fancier Jury’

“Beautiful, gold, 12 chandeliers.”