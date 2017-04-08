So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, the Mooch. Though Mario Cantone debuted his Anthony Scaramucci impression just last week, the wheels of Washington sped forward oh-so quickly and the onetime communications director is already out of a job. In a final appearance on The President Show, Cantone bid good-bye to Trump with an old Italian expression, which apparently means a kiss, before being pulled out by the giant hand of John Kelly. Now, we wait for Scaramucci to publish a tell-all memoir, just so Cantone has an excuse to pop up on SNL.
Comments