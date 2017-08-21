It’s only been a few days since the release of the latest Marvel Netflix series, The Defenders, but the powers that be are wasting no time in pushing their next outing. A teaser just dropped for The Punisher, the solo debut for the lethal breakout supporting character of Daredevil season two, played by Jon Bernthal. We don’t get a whole lot of information, other than that the gun-loving Punisher — a.k.a. Frank Castle — is quite angry at a concrete floor and that he has some theories about time and memories and such. Most mysterious of all is the release date for the series, which is intentionally obscured at the end. Mayhap it’ll be a cheery Christmastime family favorite?