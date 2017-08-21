By

Tags:

Get Hammered With the First Punisher Teaser

It’s only been a few days since the release of the latest Marvel Netflix series, The Defenders, but the powers that be are wasting no time in pushing their next outing. A teaser just dropped for The Punisher, the solo debut for the lethal breakout supporting character of Daredevil season two, played by Jon Bernthal. We don’t get a whole lot of information, other than that the gun-loving Punisher — a.k.a. Frank Castle — is quite angry at a concrete floor and that he has some theories about time and memories and such. Most mysterious of all is the release date for the series, which is intentionally obscured at the end. Mayhap it’ll be a cheery Christmastime family favorite?

Marvel’s The Punisher Trailer: Get Hammered on Netflix

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.