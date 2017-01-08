Mary Berry stayed behind as the Great British Bake Off Brexited from the BBC to Channel 4 last year, and now she has found her new BBC baking show, though of course it’s not too much like Bake Off, no sir. Berry will judge a new program(me) called Britain’s Best Cook hosted by Claudia Winkleman, alongside another judge who’s yet to be announced. BBC, as the new baking show can confusingly be abbreviated, will feature ten contestants making “the most perfect version of dishes that define modern British home cooking, as well as create their special take on well-loved classics” over the course of eight episodes. While Channel 4 plans to modernize GBBO, it seems that the BBC is trying to stick with the show’s style of old-fashioned charm, and hopefully, just as many soggy-bottom jokes.
