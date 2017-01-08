Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

The Bachelorette Reunion Confronts Racism, Somehow Still Lets Lee Off The Hook

Lee had a chance to answer for his racist tweets.

18 mins ago

William Gibson Has a Theory About Our Cultural Obsession With Dystopias

“Fantasies of staving off the end of the world are fairly benign fantasies of increased agency.”

9:26 a.m.

Mary Berry Will Judge Britain’s Best Cook, the BBC’s Bake Off Replacement

Berry left GBBO as it moved to Channel 4 last year.

9:05 a.m.

The Bachelorette Recap: The Invisible Racism of the Mind

“Lee, it’s hard for me to fathom that you are somebody other than somebody who has racist views.”

9:00 a.m.

Every Stephen King Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

As The Dark Tower looms on the horizon, we rank every Stephen King film adaptation, from The Shining to Pet Sematary.

7:00 a.m.

You Can See Stevie Wonder and Green Day for Free at Global Citizen Festival 2017

The Killers, Pharrell, and the Chainsmokers will also all perform.

2:01 a.m.

Comedian John Early Offers Trump’s Administration His Support, Bug-Eyed Screams

You betta work (on a new health-care bill, because this is looking like it can’t get through Congress).

Yesterday at 11:55 p.m.

Seth Meyers Wonders Who, Who, Could Possibly Replace Anthony Scaramucci Now?

Characters like the Mooch don’t just come along every ten days.

Yesterday at 10:21 p.m.

A Little Help Trailer: Kids Say the Darndest Things to Carol Burnett’s Face

As it turns out, kids under ten are NOT familiar with Carol Burnett’s body of work.

Yesterday at 10:03 p.m.

Preacher Recap: When Pigs Fly

This Herr Starr guy is going to be a very formidable opponent.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Snatch Me If You Can

Haven’t we seen enough vaginal rejuvenation on this show?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: A ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ That Never Touches Earth

All the froth, none of the underlying dread.

Yesterday at 9:21 p.m.

R. Kelly Tour Dates Canceled in the Wake of ‘Sex Cult’ Allegations

Kelly will reportedly skip dates in Louisiana, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

Yesterday at 8:22 p.m.

Will Smith Learned to Let His Kids Be Free Spirits When Willow Shaved Her Head

“I wasn’t paying any sort of attention to what was going on emotionally with this beautiful little creature in front of me.”

Yesterday at 5:36 p.m.

Janet Mock Calls ‘The Breakfast Club’ Anti-Trans Rhetoric ‘Deplorable’

“The stigma and shame attached to our desires need to be abolished.”

Yesterday at 4:35 p.m.

Audrey Horne’s Return to Twin Peaks Was Maddening

It was one of the reboot’s most frustrating scenes.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Likely Led to an Uptick in Suicide Attempts

Newly published research examined Google search-term data for clues about the show’s impact, and found some scary stuff.

Yesterday at 2:23 p.m.

10 Thoughts About the New York Times’ Mark Grotjahn Profile

None of this has anything to do with art.

Yesterday at 1:57 p.m.

Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes First Look at the New Frozen Musical

Coming to Broadway this spring.

Yesterday at 1:48 p.m.

The Complete Guide to Jon Snow and Tyrion’s Friendship on Game of Thrones

In Sunday’s episode, the pair reunited for the first time since season one.