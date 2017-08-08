Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

Maya Rudolph Will Play the Mom in Fox’s Live A Christmas Story Musical

The show will premiere December 17.

12:43 p.m.

The Complete Guide to Bachelor Nation Podcasts

If you’re looking for your Bachelor and Bachelorette fix, try these shows.

12:37 p.m.

Your Guide to All of the Bands in Twin Peaks

The old Roadhouse is a musical epicenter.

12:30 p.m.

Will Dr. Luke Profit From Kesha’s New Album?

Breaking down how Kesha still isn’t free.

12:09 p.m.

Broadway Legend Barbara Cook, the Original Marian the Librarian, Dies at 89

After playing a series of ingenues on Broadway, Cook remade herself as a concert and cabaret star.

11:43 a.m.

Why the Bachelorette Finale Was So Frustrating

It was a jumbled, weirdly paced, remarkably confusing mess.

11:20 a.m.

Rihanna Once Told Diplo His Music Was Like a ‘Reggae Song at an Airport’

“I was like, I’m gonna go kill myself.”

11:00 a.m.

David Letterman Is Returning to TV for a Netflix Series

Each of the planned six episodes will feature Letterman in conversation “with extraordinary people.”

9:24 a.m.

Alan Yang on Directing the Friends Parody for ‘Moonlight’ and Making Jay-Z Cry

And how he came up with the Friends concept.

9:00 a.m.

Good Time Is a Thrilling Turn for Robert Pattinson

The new film from New York duo Josh and Benny Safdie is brutal at times, but its protagonist is not a brute.

8:00 a.m.

Game of Thrones’ Dragon Battle Was the Highlight of Season 7 So Far

It’s the first battle since Blackwater without a clear rooting interest.

8:00 a.m.

Robert Pattinson and the Sadfie Brothers Talk Going Gritty in Good Time

“Rob had a hole in his schedule, and we thought, Let’s make a piece of pulp, you know?”

8:00 a.m.

Kirsten Dunst and Rodarte Are a Match Made in Hippie Heaven

Who else but Kirsten Dunst could star in the Rodarte sisters’ trippy first film?

6:32 a.m.

The Bachelorette Season-Finale Recap: Win by Default

Something went massively off the rails here.

1:08 a.m.

New Mother! Trailer: J. Law and Javier Bardem Find Out Misery Loves Company

Home is where the heart is. In the trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s latest, however, there’s no telling where anyone’s organs are going to end up.

Yesterday at 11:53 p.m.

The Billy Eichner–John Cho Romance on Difficult People Will Be ‘Hot’ and ‘Sexy’

Co-creator Julie Klausner gushed about them “getting it on.”

Yesterday at 11:10 p.m.

And the Winner of The Bachelorette Is …

Just as you expected: It was the handsome man with the great smile and extremely symmetrical face.

Yesterday at 10:11 p.m.

Amazon Scoops Cate Blanchett Lucille Ball Biopic Off the Conveyor Belt

[Extremely Carol voice] Vitameatavegamin.

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

Preacher Recap: Bite Me

Hell seems like a pretty bad place, huh?

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: The Turds and the Bees

We still haven’t gotten the entire cast in the same room this season.