Maya Rudolph Will Play the Mom in Fox’s Live A Christmas Story Musical

Maya Rudolph is going live once again. The Saturday Night Live alum will star in Fox’s live production of the musical adaptation of A Christmas Story, which is based on the 2012 Broadway production and the 1983 film. Rudolph will play Ralphie’s mother, a.k.a. Mother Parker (seemingly there’s no time for a first name), a role originated by Erin Dilly on Broadway and played by Melinda Dillon in the film. The live musical will include new songs from songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who are somehow everywhere at once these days, and will premiere on December 17. Pray nobody accidentally breaks the leg lamp on TV.
