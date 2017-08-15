By

Tags:

Ben Stiller Punches Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories Trailer

Seeing a decades-old cinematic beef finally come to blows may not be the point of Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), but we’re totally here for it. Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler —playing brothers in a dysfunctional New York family rounded out by Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson — finally get to fight one another after last being onscreen together in 1996’s Happy Gilmore, in which Stiller is none too kind to Sandler’s poor old grandmother. Vulture’s Emily Yoshida praised the film in her Cannes review, saying, “Meyerowitz is not afraid to let its characters hug and learn, and the film ends on a note that is almost radically hopeful after all the vitriol and baggage we’ve seen up until then.” Come for the Sandler-Stiller fight, stay for the heartfelt make-ups. The Meyerowitz Stories debuts on Netflix on October 13.

