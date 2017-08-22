Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Bad News: Michael K. Williams Cut From Han Solo Star Wars Spinoff

He was going to play a half-human, half-animal character.

13 mins ago

Billy Joel Silently Protested Nazis By Wearing The Star Of David On Stage

A quiet protest in response to the surge of white nationalist activity across the country.

23 mins ago

Behind the Movies: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

▶️ James Gunn reveals the hardest scene to shoot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

29 mins ago

14 Lingering Questions We Have About From Justin to Kelly

We interrogate Kelly Clarkson’s auspicious cinematic debut, sprung from a simpler time.

3:26 p.m.

AHS: Cult Trailer: Sarah Paulson Gets Terrorized by Trump’s Clown-Filled America

Paulson and Evan Peters have two dramatically different reactions to Election Night 2016.

3:02 p.m.

The Hellboy Reboot Already Has a Whitewashing Controversy on Its Hands

The character is the grandson of a WWII-era Japanese Imperial assassin.

2:53 p.m.

Has Taylor Swift Been Watching Game of Thrones?

That dragon-snake thing actually says a lot about how Taylor Swift might be spending her free time.

2:30 p.m.

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Do Their Best, Most Grumbly Ned Stark Voices

It’s not literal carpool karaoke Carpool Karaoke, but it’s fun.

2:14 p.m.

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About ‘Despacito’

It’s on track to become one of the biggest songs of all time. Here’s where it came from.

2:14 p.m.

Carly Rae Jepsen on Her Relationship With Fame — and That New Album

“The ultimate thing for me is caring about leaving something good after I die.”

1:56 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Recap: The War of the Roses

It’s hard to know what’s real and what’s not this season.

1:51 p.m.

The Village Voice Is Ending Its Weekly Print Edition

The New York staple will continue to publish online.

1:43 p.m.

The Defenders Recap: Black Sky Rising

“Ashes, Ashes” serves up the show’s most dramatic cliff-hanger yet.

1:25 p.m.

Behind the Rise of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the Realest Show on TV

“I remember thinking, from this moment on, my life will be very different.”

12:35 p.m.

Your Guide to All of the Bands in Twin Peaks

The old Roadhouse is a musical epicenter.

11:41 a.m.

11 Things We Learned About Stranger Things Season Two Hanging With the Kids

Eleven may be slightly less obsessed with Eggos.

11:25 a.m.

Bill Cosby’s Sexual-Assault Retrial Delayed Until 2018

The retrial has been postponed from November 6 to sometime next spring.

11:17 a.m.

Could Justin Bieber’s Manager Scooter Braun Run for California Governor?

Justin Bieber’s manager is said to have the support of some California Democratic fund-raisers.

11:00 a.m.

Jerry Lewis, America’s Polarizing Clown Prince

A look back at the life and work of a man who was monstrous — and brilliant.

10:39 a.m.

Amy Schumer Asked for More From Netflix to Match Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock

Schumer was initially paid $11 million compared to Rock and Chappelle’s $20 million.