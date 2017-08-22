The Han Solo spinoff has already lost its original directors, and now it’s losing Michael K. Williams. Deadline reports that Williams’s role — once described as “key” — has been cut from the final film because of scheduling difficulties. “When Ron Howard got hired to finish out the film, there were some reshoot issues that needed to be done in regards to my character, in order for it to match the new direction which the producers wanted Ron to carry the film in,” Williams, who is currently on location shooting another movie in Africa, told Deadline. “I’m not going to be back on the market until the end of November after [his SundanceTV series] Hap and Leonard, and for them to wait that long for me, that would have pushed back the release date, which I believe is in May 2018. They wanted me now; I couldn’t go. So they had to clip-clip-clip.” Clip-clip-clip they did, and now a galaxy far, far away is missing the less the “half-human, half-animal” character Williams played.
Comments