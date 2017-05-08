House of Cards Actor Michael Kelly Really Wants to Play Stephen Miller on SNL

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Michael Kelly, a man intimately familiar with playing a willing enforcer of a historically unsavory presidential agenda, is campaigning for the chance to shift into political satire. The House of Cards actor took to Twitter on Saturday to affirm his long-standing desire to play White House policy adviser Stephen Miller, always one of the more (heinously) memorable characters in the Trump administration, on the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live. We say “long-standing” because this isn’t even the first time he’s expressed such an interest: Way back in February, when his physical resemblance to Miller was first pointed out to him on Twitter, Kelly wrote to SNL, “If you happen to need someone I’m around.” Now, with Miller reportedly being considered for communications director, Kelly has eagerly reiterated his availability, writing, “Oh please oh please I might finally get my shot.” Of course, if Miller does indeed succeed Anthony Scaramucci and Sean Spicer, his portrayer will have some pretty big shoes to fill: Melissa McCarthy’s Spicey impersonation was overwhelmingly beloved, and while SNL didn’t have the chance to spoof Scaramucci, the Mooch emerged as a tragicomic sketch character perfectly well on his own, during his (very) brief White House tenure. But should he get the call, Kelly won’t be short on juicy material.