Miley just released the song “Younger Now” off her upcoming album of the same name on Thursday. The title track seems to deal with her transition away from her previous aesthetic. Wistful and reflective, the song has Miley admitting she feels like she just woke up, and that even though she acknowledges she previously wasn’t herself, she’s “not afraid of who I used to be.” Not only did Miley share the song, which you can listen to below at the bottom of this post, she also revealed new art from her Younger Now album and announced its entire tracklist:
01 Younger Now
02 Malibu
03 Rainbowland [feat. Dolly Parton]
04 Week Without You
05 Miss You so Much
06 I Would Die for You
07 Thinkin’
08 Bad Mood
09 Love Someone
10 She’s Not Him
11 Inspired
