Miley just released the song “Younger Now” off her upcoming album of the same name on Thursday. The title track seems to deal with her transition away from her previous aesthetic. Wistful and reflective, the song has Miley admitting she feels like she just woke up, and that even though she acknowledges she previously wasn’t herself, she’s “not afraid of who I used to be.” Not only did Miley share the song, which you can listen to below at the bottom of this post, she also revealed new art from her Younger Now album and announced its entire tracklist:

01 Younger Now

02 Malibu

03 Rainbowland [feat. Dolly Parton]

04 Week Without You

05 Miss You so Much

06 I Would Die for You

07 Thinkin’

08 Bad Mood

09 Love Someone

10 She’s Not Him

11 Inspired