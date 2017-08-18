Miley Cyrus just released the song “Younger Now” off her upcoming album of the same name and its music video on Thursday. The title track seems to deal with her transition away from her previous aesthetic. Wistful and reflective, the song has Miley admitting she feels like she just woke up, and that even though she acknowledges she previously wasn’t herself, she’s “not afraid of who I used to be.” The accompanying music video features a lot of striking imagery, such as Miley singing to a puppet, a gaggle of kids dressed up as mimes, and Cyrus riding a Gravitron-like amusement park attraction. While the music video has a carnival motif, it ends with a choreographed dance that would fit right in at a ‘50s sock hop. Not only did Miley share the song and music video, she also announced the entire tracklist off her Younger Now album:

01 Younger Now

02 Malibu

03 Rainbowland [feat. Dolly Parton]

04 Week Without You

05 Miss You so Much

06 I Would Die for You

07 Thinkin’

08 Bad Mood

09 Love Someone

10 She’s Not Him

11 Inspired