By

Tags:

Mr. Robot Season 3 Trailer: Elliot’s Awake, But the Nightmare Isn’t Over

Anyone hoping that, given our bleak political moment, Mr. Robot might pivot into light, escapist TV in its third season will be sorely disappointed to discover that the show’s third season will remain as bleak as ever. Elliot wakes up after being shot by Tyrell in the season-two finale, while the world — still in a fictional 2015, according to Sam Esmail — spirals out of control around him. The Dark Army is much more present, which means there’s going to be a lot more B.D. Wong, thank the heavens. Mr. Robot returns October 11.

Mr. Robot Season 3 Trailer: Elliot’s Awake Again

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.