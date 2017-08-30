Mr. Robot Season 3 Trailer: Elliot’s Awake, But the Nightmare Isn’t Over

Anyone hoping that, given our bleak political moment, Mr. Robot might pivot into light, escapist TV in its third season will be sorely disappointed to discover that the show’s third season will remain as bleak as ever. Elliot wakes up after being shot by Tyrell in the season-two finale, while the world — still in a fictional 2015, according to Sam Esmail — spirals out of control around him. The Dark Army is much more present, which means there’s going to be a lot more B.D. Wong, thank the heavens. Mr. Robot returns October 11.