Narcos Season 3 Trailer: The Cali Cartel Is Taking Over

The thing about drug kingpins is that if you take one down, there is pretty much always going to be another one ready to rise up and take his or her place atop the big, white, powdery mountain. Season three of Narcos will focus on the rise of the Cali Cartel — a cocaine empire run by the brothers Miguel Orejuela and Gilberto Orejuela out of Cali, Colombia — which generated billions of dollars a year, and became one of the largest drug-trafficking organizations the world has ever seen. So even though the name Orejuela may not carry the mythic weight of Escobar, the first trailer below warns us, “To pretend that these guys weren’t just as evil as the guy that came before them, that’s a mistake.” See the latest trailer above. The new season of Narcos premieres September 1.