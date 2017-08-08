Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 Will Close In September

Photo: Chad Batka

Despite earning outstanding reviews and a dozen Tony nominations, The New York Times reports that Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 will be closing on September 3. In addition to being hailed by critics, the Broadway show performed well behind the performances of Josh Groban and then Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan in the lead role of Pierre, but a casting controversy involving Mandy Patinkin being brought in to replace Onaodowan created a lot of bad PR for the show it has been unable to bounce back from. Following the announcement that Patinkin would take over the role of Pierre, many were upset that a black actor was being replaced by a white one. Patinkin apologized and shortly thereafter withdrew himself from the role, and to make matters worse, both Onaodowan and singer Ingrid Michaelson left on August 13. With no plans to add another high profile name to the cast, Great Comet, which the show’s creator and composer described as being in “desperate shape” after Michaelson’s departure, has been forced to close.