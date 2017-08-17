By

See Nathan Fielder Smuggle Chili in the Season-4 Trailer of Nathan for You

If you’re a Nathan for You fan and you’ve been waiting for more of the Bill Gates impersonator, today is a good day. In the show’s upcoming fourth season, Nathan Fielder will help him reconnect with a lost love, a woman who he definitely, for sure didn’t stalk at a previous time. But besides the Nicholas Sparks romance, Nathan will also try to help taxi drivers infiltrate and take down Uber, set up the first asexual computer-repair service, and undermine the choke hold stadiums have on selling chili at large events, thereby lowering the price of chili enjoyment. Behold all of this and more in the trailer for season four.

Nathan for You Season 4 Tackles Overpriced Stadium Chili

