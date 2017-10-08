NBC’s Big New Idea Is The Munsters, But in Brooklyn

Photo: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Everyone knows that network-sitcom reboots are somewhat stale by now, but — and hear me out on this — what if they were set in Brooklyn? That’s the daring, forward-thinking premise of NBC’s planned reboot of The Munsters, which will be executive produced by Seth Meyers and Odd Mom Out’s Jill Kargman, who is also writing the pilot script, which takes place in Brooklyn. Yes, 1313 Mockingbird Lane, the home of the monstrous Munster family and also half of the title of Bryan Fuller’s failed 2012 Munsters pilot, will now be an address in Brooklyn — or maybe the Munsters will have a new address. The crucial point is that the Munsters, who lived in a fictional California suburb, will now rub their monster-y elbows with the residents of “hipster-infested” Brooklyn — wait wait wait, are the gentrifiers the real monsters? We look forward to episodes where the Munsters deal with the L-train shutdown, wait in line at Smorgasburg, and try to make do when Penn Badgley moves in next door.