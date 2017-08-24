In lieu of gifts of silver, Def Comedy Jam is celebrating its 25th anniversary with Netflix. The series, created by Russell Simmons, launched the careers of numerous black comedians such as Martin Lawrence, Cedric the Entertainer, and Dave Chappelle when it ran on HBO from 1992 –1997, and again in 2006–2008. Now Netflix is throwing a 25th anniversary bash, featuring (deep breath), Bill Bellamy, Cedric the Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, Eddie Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Kid Capri, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Sommore, Joe Torry, Sheryl Underwood, and Katt Williams. Def Comedy Jam 25 premieres this fall.
