Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

What’s Leaving Hulu: September 2017

Adios, Road House.

11:13 a.m.

The Defenders Season-Finale Recap: There’s No ‘I’ in Team

The heroes of The Defenders face off in their final battle against the Hand.

10:57 a.m.

11 Ways the Dirty Dancing Lift Has Been Used in TV Shows and Movies

In the 30 years since Dirty Dancing’s release, a lot of people have used the film’s signature move.

10:35 a.m.

Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts’s Quarter-Century-Long Best Friendship: A Timeline

These two Aussies go way back.

10:11 a.m.

Netflix’s Latest Revival Is a Def Comedy Jam 25th Anniversary Special

Featuring Dave Chappelle, Tiffany Haddish, Tracy Morgan, and more.

10:11 a.m.

How Hollywood Brought Out Mark Duplass’s Inner Sociopath

“A trait of extremely successful people is how they can shape-shift and maneuver and win in any given room.”

9:55 a.m.

Katy Perry’s ‘Swish Swish’ Video: Don’t Let Katy Near the Space Jam Sequel

No, Taylor Swift does not make a cameo.

9:53 a.m.

The Rise of the True Hero on Fall TV

Anti-heroes haven’t disappeared from television. But admirable protagonists are staging something of a comeback this season.

9:43 a.m.

Cranston, Fishburne, and Carell Star in Linklater’s Dramedy Last Flag Flying

It’ll be the NYFF’s opening-night film.

9:30 a.m.

The Signature Looks of Younger’s Leading Ladies

Of course Diana has the top designers in the palm of her hand.

9:26 a.m.

The Tick’s Wild Ride From Obscure Comic to TV’s Smartest Superhero Satire

The character’s creator, Ben Edlund, is a bit of a mad genius.

9:00 a.m.

Will Packer on Girls Trip Passing the $100 Million Mark

“Now, what it will mean for black actresses specifically, comedies like this, movies that are led by actresses of color? We will see.”

8:30 a.m.

44 New Books to Read This Fall

Much-anticipated work from Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jeffrey Eugenides, Jennifer Egan, Hillary Clinton, and more.

8:00 a.m.

The Rise and Return of Jesmyn Ward

From small-town Mississippi to an out-of-the-blue National Book Award — then back to Mississippi to write her third novel, Sing, Unburied, Sing.

2:09 a.m.

Trevor Noah, Equal Justice Initiative Talk America’s History of Racial Violence

Andra Day also performed a haunting rendition of “Strange Fruit.”

12:10 a.m.

Watch Kathy Bates and Conan O’Brien Sing National Anthem With Baltimore Accents

Bates used “The Star-Spangled Banner” to practice her American Horror Story: Freak Show accent.

Yesterday at 10:34 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Reunion Recap: Lower East Snide

Remember when Bethenny was a lovable underdog?

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Younger Recap: The Company Picnic

Josh versus Charles is a matchup for the ages.

Yesterday at 10:23 p.m.

Warner Bros. Is Developing a Joker–and–Harley Quinn Movie

It will be directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who executive-produce This Is Us.

Yesterday at 9:31 p.m.

Judge Judy Doesn’t Negotiate with CBS; Her Demands Are Always Met

“CBS had no choice but to pay me.”