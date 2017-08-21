Latest News from Vulture

6:41 p.m.

The Duffer Brothers Confirm Stranger Things Will Get A Third Season

The show’s creators hope to wrap up the series after four seasons.

6:17 p.m.

Trust Flat-Earth Truther B.o.B to Have a (Bad) Opinion About the Solar Eclipse

The moon generates its own light, according to B.o.B.

6:13 p.m.

An Old Ludacris Song Gains New Life As an Anti-Trump Anthem

And it actually works pretty well.

5:02 p.m.

Amid Cancellations, Netflix Gives Friends From College a Second Season

Another season of great (and inexplicable) Fogo de Chão references.

4:42 p.m.

Sarah Jessica Parker Has the Most Profound, Emotional Eclipse Instagrams

“MATTHEW, YES, EXACTLY!”

4:08 p.m.

The 10 Best Game of Thrones Battles, Ranked

From the Blackwater to Hardhome, let’s rank the greatest battles in Game of Thrones.

3:41 p.m.

The Apocalyptic World of Brand New’s Science Fiction Feels Realer Than Ever

The band understands why you feel like everything sucks right now, but they hope you’ll stick it out.

3:22 p.m.

Why Are So Many Late-Night Talk Shows Taking the Rest of the Summer Off?

Colbert, Meyers, Bee, and more.

3:01 p.m.

Lawyer Who Won Michael Jackson Acquittal Will Represent Bill Cosby in Retrial

Thomas Mesereau famously won Jackson acquittal in his 2005 child-molestation case.

2:18 p.m.

In Praise of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ and Its Sublimely Ridiculous Video

A blow-by-blow of a video that takes the line “bright eyes” extremely seriously.

2:09 p.m.

While Shooting Good Time, Robert Pattinson Accidentally Spent Fake Money

The production’s convincing counterfeit money caused its star to inadvertently commit a federal crime.

1:21 p.m.

Is Time a Problem for Game of Thrones?

Does it matter that the show’s timeline makes absolutely no sense?

12:46 p.m.

How to Stream the Total Solar Eclipse

Don’t miss the cosmic Super Bowl.

12:41 p.m.

Get Hammered With the First Trailer for Marvel’s The Punisher

Frank Castle is very, very upset with a concrete floor.

12:35 p.m.

AHS: Cult Credits Hint the Show Will Somehow Be About Both the Election and Bees

Cult premieres September 5.

12:23 p.m.

Taylor Swift Is Now Competing With the Solar Eclipse for Attention

Her cryptic Instagram video arrives just as the solar eclipse begins to cross the U.S.

12:17 p.m.

The Links Between This Week’s GOT and Season One’s Penultimate Episode

There are a lot of callbacks to “Baelor” in “Beyond the Wall.”

12:02 p.m.

Game of Thrones: Which Side to Take in the Sansa Versus Arya Conflict

Or is it not possible to root for either of them right now?

11:54 a.m.

Joss Whedon Fan Site Whedonesque Shuts Down After His Ex-Wife’s Essay

The admins of Whedonesque plan to continue to maintain their Twitter account.

11:33 a.m.

How Defenders Director S.J. Clarkson Filmed an Understated Earthquake

She also came up with a clever way to switch color palettes when the show jumps from one Marvel hero to another.