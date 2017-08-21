Oh, Friends From College, you glorious, elitist mess of a show. The cheating, the drunken declarations of undergraduate devotion, the inexplicable Fogo de Chão product placement! After axing Girlboss (deserved) and Gypsy (ditto), Netflix has selected Friends from College as a survivor of its promised purge. Netflix announced Monday that they have ordered eight more episodes of the show about self-hating Harvard graduates who insist on keeping their personal lives messily intertwined. To be clear: Friends From College was not met with much praise upon release. But this is good news for anyone who went to school just outside of Boston (no, not Tufts or MIT), is into general 1990s nostalgia, or clings to the twisted pleasure of watching a group of Ivy League friends — Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage, and Jae Suh Park — accidentally kill each other’s pets, sleep on each other’s couches or with each other’s spouses. Self-sabotage, in this economy? Absolutely. I know a Brazilian steakhouse where we can celebrate.
