Photo: Getty Images

Nearly a year ago, Ali Wong mentioned that she talked with Randall Park about making a romantic comedy, and we at Vulture demanded that Hollywood make that movie. Now, Netflix is making it happen (you’re welcome). Per Deadline, Netflix is making the Wong-Park comedy (or at least a Wong-Park comedy) a reality, based on a script the two actors and comedians wrote with Michael Colameco. The story follows “two childhood friends who find themselves in vastly different socioeconomic situations when they fall in love as adults.” How delightfully rom-commy! Since the universe is taking our development notes now, we’d like Constance Wu to pop up as someone’s sister, in a nod to Wong and Park’s Fresh Off the Boat connection, and at least one montage set to a Carly Rae Jepsen song, because that would be good.