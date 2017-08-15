Latest News from Vulture

12:34 p.m.

For $10 a Month, Unlimited Movies at the Theater Is Now a Possibility

Thanks, MoviePass! You’re all right!

12:22 p.m.

Why I Would Swipe Right on O’Shea Jackson Jr. in Ingrid Goes West

Jackson co-stars as Aubrey Plaza’s boyfriend, a Batman-obsessed non-fuckboy.

12:06 p.m.

Netflix Is Making the Ali Wong–Randall Park Rom-Com of Our Dreams

The film follows two childhood friends who end up in “vastly different socioeconomic situations.”

12:00 p.m.

Ben Stiller Punches Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories Trailer

Noah Baumbach’s latest film also stars Dustin Hoffman.

11:47 a.m.

Krysten Ritter Knits to Survive Her Marvel Shooting Schedule

She’s learned coping strategies to deal with full years of filming.

11:36 a.m.

St. Vincent Describes Her Love for the F Word, New York on Song Exploder

“I get a lot of pleasure from saying ‘fuck.’ I love that word. It’s so satisfying.”

11:36 a.m.

What Michiko Kakutani’s Departure From the Times Means for Books Coverage

The most powerful book critic gets a book deal.

11:18 a.m.

The Girlfriend Experience Season-Two Trailer Introduces a Whole New Story

Starring Anna Friel, Carmen Ejogo, and Louisa Krause this go-around.

10:29 a.m.

Mindy Kaling Speaks Out About Her Pregnancy for the First Time

“I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life and this is one where I’m like, Okay, it’s out of my hands, which is kind of a fun feeling.”

10:14 a.m.

Jessica Chastain and Michael Cera Play Poker in the Molly’s Game Trailer

Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut, co-starring Idris Elba.

10:06 a.m.

New Academy President Wants to Include More International Voters for Diversity

He was a dark horse in the race, where Laura Dern was a favorite.

10:00 a.m.

A Comprehensive List of Every Rick and Morty Universe So Far

Including that dimension in which everyone looks like Eric Stoltz in Mask.

9:38 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Season-Premiere Recap: Paradise Lost

Bachelor in Paradise could have done without this.

9:12 a.m.

Anthony Scaramucci Defends Trump and Takes Potshots at Bannon on Colbert

Scaramucci says he’d fire Bannon if it were up to him.

8:50 a.m.

Riz Ahmed Delivers Spoken-Word Performance in Response to Charlottesville

Jimmy Fallon personally requested the a cappella performance.

8:19 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Treats the Idea of Sexual Misconduct As Entertainment

The premiere capitalized on a winking, self-aware subtext about why viewers were watching.

8:00 a.m.

The Transcendent Marjorie Prime Is a Reflective Work of Science Fiction

The latest from director Michael Almereyda is exquisite — beautiful, intense, shivering with empathy.

2:31 a.m.

Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon Get Serious About Trump’s Charlottesville Response

From Barack Obama to Mexicans, Seth Meyers points out, President Trump has repeatedly attacked people based on their race and nationality.

1:11 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Wonders If Trump Is ‘Cutting Eye Holes Out of His Bed Sheets’

“It’s another disturbing Monday in America.”

Yesterday at 11:50 p.m.

Amazon’s Good Omens Summons Michael Sheen and David Tennant to the Apocalypse

The studio plans to adapt Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel into an hour-long limited comedy series.