Photo: Caitlin Cronenberg/Netflix

Netflix’s Anne With an E will live to green another gable, or something along those lines. The streaming service and co-producing Canadian network CBC announced today that they have renewed the series based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s novels about young, idealistic Canadian redhead Anne Shirley for a second season. The show, which was entirely written by Breaking Bad’s Moira Walley-Beckett in its first season, is adding an all-female writers room, a rare occurrence on TV (the first season of Amazon’s I Love Dick recently got press for having one). Expect many more idealistic Canadian adventures — and more chances for Anne to show up Gilbert Blythe for being the doofus he is.