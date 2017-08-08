A loving couple, a beautifully remodeled home, casually elegant updos: what could possibly go wrong for Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem in the new trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s mother!? What’s that? Oh, everything? In the full spot for the film, the unanticipated arrival of Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer shakes their happy home to its core. Literally, the house is physically crumbling, and the maddening horde of people swarming ever closer isn’t going to help the structural integrity of the place. They say house guests, like fish, stink after three days, but if those house guests have photos of your husband in their luggage and blood starts pouring out of your lightbulbs…give it 45 minutes and call them an Uber. The movie hits theaters on September 15, which gives us plenty of time to figure out who mother is. It’s gotta be Pfeiffer, right?
