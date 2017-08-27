When two men with hyphenated names get together, magic happens. Just look at the delightful pairing of Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, for instance, when the duo were guests on The Late Late Show With James Corden last week to pal around and do some hardcore prison workouts … that used each other’s bodies as weights. You know, just normal late-night squatting activities! “Once I hit the bottom, I thought, I might not get up again,” the Lannister joked about his Founding Father training session. “I was better shape.”

It was a fun moment to see unfold — we’re formally requesting a buddy comedy spec script for these two — but now Coster-Waldau is thinking he maybe should’ve cooled it on those squats, especially since Miranda is much more jacked than he expected him to be. “I tried to re-do [the squats] the other day on The Late Late Show with Lin-Manuel. It felt like a good idea at the time and then I was like, Holy shit, he was heavier than I thought,” the Kingslayer explained in an interview with Men’s Health. “I did do a very deep squat though. I went a little too deep, I think. Well, I did it the right way, but yeah.” The things we do for those late-night viral videos.