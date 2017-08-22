Dear Evan Hansen has found not one, but two actors who will follow Tony-winner Ben Platt when he steps out of that striped blue polo shirt this November. The musical announced today that Noah Galvin, of ABC’s The Real O’Neals and having many opinions, will play the title role in the musical about a socially-awkward teen from November 21 to January 2018, after which he’ll be replaced by Taylor Trensch, who currently plays Barnaby in Hello, Dolly! Tony-winner Rachel Bay Jones, Laura Dreyfuss, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Tony-nominee Mike Faist, Michael Park, and Will Roland will all stay on with the musical until May 2018. Kristolyn Lloyd is staying through February. Congratulations to Noah and Taylor and condolences to all the actors whose tears were not devastating enough for them to make the cut.
