Photo: Kieran Frost/Redferns

Four months after a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena left 22 people dead, the venue is set to reopen next month. Manchester Arena will be back for business on September 9 starting with a benefit concert headlined by hometown fave Noel Gallagher, whose Oasis song “Don’t Look Back in Anger” became an anthem for the city following the attack. (His brother, Liam, put on a local benefit of his own in the wake of the attack, and later berated Noel for not performing with him at Grande’s benefit show.) Noel will perform with his High Flying Birds band and will be joined by British bands the Courteeners and Blossoms, poet Tony Walsh (who did a reading of his poem “This Is the Place” at the vigil), and none other than the Rick Astley, with more guests to be announced. The show is titled We Are Manchester and all proceeds will go toward building a permanent memorial to the victims of the attack. On Tuesday, it was announced that the families of the victims will each receive $324,000 from the money raised by Grande’s benefit concert.