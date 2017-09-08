Latest News from Vulture

4:47 p.m.

John Landgraf Has Another Peak TV Update: It’s Become ‘Unmanageable’

The latest from the Peak TV seer.

3:43 p.m.

Ava DuVernay Is Developing a TV Adaptation of Octavia Butler’s Dawn

For the first time, the sci-fi author’s work may make it to TV.

3:31 p.m.

Seeso Is Officially Shutting Down

NBC’s comedy streaming site is not long for this world.

3:00 p.m.

Amber Tamblyn’s 10 Favorite Books

Including Amy Poehler and Wanda Coleman.

2:39 p.m.

Meet the Porgs, the Adorable Little Star Wars Creatures You Are About to Love

The puffin-like creatures pop up on Ahch-To, the ancient planet where Luke Skywalker trains Rey.

2:30 p.m.

Linkin Park Has Earned 11 New Platinum Certifications

Their performance on the Billboard charts and streaming services has also spiked.

2:17 p.m.

Netflix Picks Up the Coen Brothers’ Western Anthology Series

The series will star Tim Blake Nelson as Buster and debut in 2018.

1:33 p.m.

Liam Gallagher’s Latest Slew of Insults, Ranked From Least to Most Absurd

“Fuck the sea. I ain’t going in that. Fuck that, mate. That ain’t meant for us.”

1:10 p.m.

Why Disney’s Streaming Service Marks the Next Phase of the Streaming Evolution

Netflix saw this coming years ago.

1:01 p.m.

The Daddies of Dream Daddy, Ranked by Dreaminess and Daddiness

Teach me, daddy.

12:27 p.m.

The Groundbreaking Trans TV Moment That Almost Wasn’t

The CBS legal drama Doubt did something that’s never been seen on TV.

11:58 a.m.

Jenny Slate Got Her Big Break With the Help of Gloria Estefan and a Psychic

Maybe we all need a psychic in our life.

11:40 a.m.

Dan Harmon Admits Community Died When Donald Glover Left

Troy and Abed in the afterlife.

11:37 a.m.

The 21 Best Fake ’80s Songs on Television

From Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Wet Hot American Summer, a look at songs created for TV to mimic ‘80s music.

11:36 a.m.

Phew, Atlanta Season Two Reportedly Starts Production Next Month

The show might not be as delayed as thought.

11:22 a.m.

No, James Cameron, Josh Brolin Won’t Be Starring In Avatar

“If I don’t want to do Avatar, I’m not going to do Avatar.”

11:10 a.m.

Vulture’s Official Fan-Casting for the Trump Administration

If Oliver Stone was making a Trump biopic, who would he cast?

11:10 a.m.

J.Law Likes That Darren Aronofsky Isn’t All Harvard-y About Going to Harvard

“I normally don’t like Harvard people.”

11:02 a.m.

Robert Pattinson Does a Bonkers Gollum Voice in His Short Film for GQ

It’s all in pursuit of a hot dog.

10:49 a.m.

Bruce Springsteen’s Going to Try Out Some Theater As Part of His Broadway Show

“My show is just me, the guitar, the piano, and the words and the music,” Springsteen said.