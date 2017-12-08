Photo: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

In the fallout from Friday’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Trump refused to directly condemn racism and neo-Nazi demonstrations and instead made a disingenuous call for “unity.” On Saturday afternoon, right around the time that a person was pronounced dead at the scene after a car intentionally rammed through a crowd of counter-protesters, actress Olivia Wilde took to Instagram on behalf of a politician unafraid to call out bigotry for what it is: Leslie Cockburn, the 2018 congressional hopeful hoping to unseat the incumbent Republican in Virginia’s 5th district — and also, Wilde’s mother. Amid the chaos, Wilde shared her mother’s statement written in response to the hatred on display in her state. Cockburn notably provided the kind of strong, pointed language that President Trump shied away from, going so far as to advocate for the counter-protesters and their efforts. In other words, there were no “many sides” verbal gymnastics here.

Message to the people of Charlottesville, from my mother, Leslie Cockburn, who is running for Congress in VA. #lesliecockburnforcongress #charlottesville www.lesliecockburnforcongress.com A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Aug 12, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Wilde is currently starring in 1984 on Broadway, the stage adaptation of George Orwell’s novel that has been deliberately designed to reflect unsettling political shifts currently happening around the world.